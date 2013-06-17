FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re says flood losses no threat to FY net income target
June 17, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Hannover Re says flood losses no threat to FY net income target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Hannover Re on Monday said it still expected to post a net profit of around 800 million euros ($1.07 billion) for 2013 even after assessing the potential impact of flood damage in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

A definitive assessment of possible reinsurance claims will not be possible until some of the flooding has subsided, Hannover Re said.

The losses from the floods may exceed 100 million euros but would remain significantly below 200 million euros, it added.

$1 = 0.7496 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger

