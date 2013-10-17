Hannover Re says net loss from German hailstorm 64 mln eur

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re said on Thursday payments to insurers for damages caused by hailstorm “Andreas” would cost it 64 million euros ($86.35 million).

The overall market loss caused by the hailstorm, which was the most severe of several hailstorms that caused considerable losses during the German summer, was 2.5 billion euros, Hannover RE said, making its proportion of the payment “disproportionately low.”