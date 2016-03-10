FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re to use special dividends to manage capital
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 11:03 AM / a year ago

Hannover Re to use special dividends to manage capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re prefers to use special dividends to return any excess capital to shareholders while keeping its standard dividend payout at 35-40 percent of net profit,” its chief executive said on Thursday.

“The 35-40 percent remains unchanged,” Ulrich Wallin told a news conference.

“That allows us to plough back in at least 60 percent in normal years, so we can achieve our growth targets without a capital increase,” he added.

The reinsurer said its Solvency II ratio, a measure of its capital strength under new EU risk capital rules, stood at 221 percent at the end of September. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.