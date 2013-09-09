FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re sees limited impact of reinsurance margin fall
September 9, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hannover Re sees limited impact of reinsurance margin fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re expects only a limited impact on its business from heavy price competition in U.S. natural catastrophe business, it said on Monday.

“For Hannover Re the decrease in margins has limited implications, since the company’s market share of US catastrophe covers is disproportionately low,” the world’s third-biggest reinsurer said in a statement.

Rival reinsurers Munich Re and Swiss Re have also pointed to intensifying pressure, particularly from pension fund investment into the market for insurance linked securities that competes directly with traditional reinsurance.

Hannover said it expected to achieve contract conditions that appropriately reflect the risks it is taking on from insurance companies when reinsurance contracts are renewed on Jan. 1, 2014.

The reinsurer also repeated that it expects to reach net profit of around 800 million euros ($1.05 billion) this year.

$1 = 0.7600 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould

