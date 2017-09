HANOVER, Germany, March 11 (Reuters) - Hannover Re expects to face claims totalling around 30 million euros ($42.6 million) from the apparent loss of a Malaysia Airlines’ jet over the weekend, the reinsurer’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“After preliminary assessment, we see a hit for Hannover Re of around 30 million euros,” Ulrich Wallin said at a news conference. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)