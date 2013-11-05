FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Hannover Re to stick to dividend payout ratio -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re will “remain true” to its practice of paying out 35-40 percent of net profit in dividends, its finance chief said on Tuesday.

“It is not foreseeable at the moment that we will waver from this long-term policy,” Roland Vogel told a conference call with journalists.

Vogel was asked about the scope for changing the payout ratio after Hannover Re said it would target net profit of 850 million euros in 2014, well above the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages for net profit of 826 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year.

$1 = 0.7402 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
