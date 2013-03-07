FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re sees 2013 net income dropping 7 pct to 800 mln eur
#Financials
March 7, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Hannover Re sees 2013 net income dropping 7 pct to 800 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, March 7 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Hannover Re expects 2013 net income to drop some 7 percent to around 800 million euros ($1 billion) after posting a better-than-expected bottom line for 2012.

Net income in 2012 was 858.3 million euros, the world’s third largest reinsurer said on Thursday, while analysts had expected a net profit of 836 million euros, according to the average of 14 estimates in a Reuters poll.

Hannover Re said it would pay a dividend of 2.60 euros per share for 2012 plus a 0.40 euros per share bonus. This compares with the poll average of 2.95 euros and a dividend of 2.10 euros for 2011. ($1 = 0.7692 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
