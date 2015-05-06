FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re confident on 2015 after Q1 profit surge
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hannover Re confident on 2015 after Q1 profit surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re posted a forecast-beating 20 percent rise in net profit to 279.7 million euros ($314 million) in the first quarter on the back of double-digit percentage gains in premiums and income from investments.

Quarterly net profit beat the highest forecast of 256 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and was far above the poll average of 237 million, helped by favourable foreign exchange effects. Net profit was 233 million euros in the year earlier quarter.

The world’s third largest reinsurer said the result made it confident of achieving its net profit target of around 875 million euros in 2015. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.