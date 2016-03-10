Hannover Re passes 1 bln euro net profit mark, ups dividend

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re raised its total dividend to 4.75 euros per share for 2015 from 4.25 euros, after net profit surpassed the billion-euro mark for the first time.

The world’s third largest reinsurer on Thursday posted record net profit of 1.15 billion euros ($1.26 billion) for 2015, beating the average forecast of 1.04 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and up from 986 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)