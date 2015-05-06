Hannover Re's Q1 net profit rises 20 pct

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re beat forecasts with a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit of 279.7 million euros ($314 million) led by double-digit percentage gains in premiums and income from investments.

The net profit, helped by favourable foreign exchange effects, beat a highest forecast of 256 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages where the average forecast was 237 million.

Net profit was 233 million euros a year earlier.

The world’s third-largest reinsurer said the result gave it confidence in achieving its net profit target of around 875 million euros for the year.