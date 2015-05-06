FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re's Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
May 6, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Hannover Re's Q1 net profit rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re beat forecasts with a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit of 279.7 million euros ($314 million) led by double-digit percentage gains in premiums and income from investments.

The net profit, helped by favourable foreign exchange effects, beat a highest forecast of 256 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages where the average forecast was 237 million.

Net profit was 233 million euros a year earlier.

The world’s third-largest reinsurer said the result gave it confidence in achieving its net profit target of around 875 million euros for the year.

$1 = 0.8905 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
