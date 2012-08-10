Hannover Re Q2 net misses street at 144 mln euros

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hannover Re missed expectations with net profit of 144 million euros ($177.25 million) in the second quarter, hit by swings in the value of unrealised derivative and inflation swap positions.

“Movements in unrealised gains and losses were highly volatile. While this item showed a gain of 84.6 million euros in the first quarter, a loss of 81.6 million euros was booked in the second quarter,” Hannover Re said in a statement on Friday, adding that it still expected a “good result” for full year 2012.

The world’s third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 163 million euros, down about 2 percent from the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)