FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re Q2 net misses street at 144 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 5:54 AM / 5 years ago

Hannover Re Q2 net misses street at 144 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hannover Re missed expectations with net profit of 144 million euros ($177.25 million) in the second quarter, hit by swings in the value of unrealised derivative and inflation swap positions.

“Movements in unrealised gains and losses were highly volatile. While this item showed a gain of 84.6 million euros in the first quarter, a loss of 81.6 million euros was booked in the second quarter,” Hannover Re said in a statement on Friday, adding that it still expected a “good result” for full year 2012.

The world’s third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 163 million euros, down about 2 percent from the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.