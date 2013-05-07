FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re net profit falls less than expected in Q1
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

Hannover Re net profit falls less than expected in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re said net profit fell less than expected to 221.4 million euros ($289.07 million) in the first quarter, helped by rising premiums and very low damage claims.

The world’s third biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 211 million euros, the average of 11 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Net profit was 261 million euros in the year-earlier quarter, which was flattered by strong investment gains and relatively low damage claims.

Global No. 1 reinsurer Munich Re is also due to report first quarter earnings on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.