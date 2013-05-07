Hannover Re net profit falls less than expected in Q1

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re said net profit fell less than expected to 221.4 million euros ($289.07 million) in the first quarter, helped by rising premiums and very low damage claims.

The world’s third biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 211 million euros, the average of 11 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Net profit was 261 million euros in the year-earlier quarter, which was flattered by strong investment gains and relatively low damage claims.

Global No. 1 reinsurer Munich Re is also due to report first quarter earnings on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Noah Barkin)