Hannover Re confirms 2013 goal after Q2 net rises 29 pct
#Financials
August 7, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Hannover Re confirms 2013 goal after Q2 net rises 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re’s net profit rose by more than expected to 186.3 million euros ($248 million) in the second quarter, allowing the group to confirm its full-year target of earning 800 million euros in net profit.

The world’s third biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 176 million euros, the average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

It earned 144 million euros in net profit in the same quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

