Hannover Re eyes 850 mln eur net profit in 2014
November 5, 2013 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

Hannover Re eyes 850 mln eur net profit in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re said it targeted net profit of around 850 million euros ($1.2 billion) in 2014, compared a target of about 800 million euros expected this year, helped by rising premiums.

Analysts had expected on average a 2014 profit of 826 million euros.

The world’s third biggest reinsurer announced the 2014 goal after posting net profit of 205.5 million euros in the third quarter, roughly in line with the 208 million euro average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Quarterly net profit fell by more than one fifth, hurt by a 31 percent drop in investment income compared with a strong year-earlier quarter.

$1 = 0.7402 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould

