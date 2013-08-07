Hannover Re saw price declines of 1-2 pct in July -CFO

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hannover RE saw price declines of around 1-2 percent on reinsurance contracts it renewed with insurance company clients from July 1, Chief Financial Officer Roland Vogel said on Wednesday.

Hannover Re rival Munich Re, the world’s biggest reinsurer, reported a 0.9 percent price decline in its July renewals round.

The July contract renewals mainly affect business in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)