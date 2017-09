May 10 (Reuters) - Hanon Systems :

* Says it declares a quarterly cash dividend of 50 won per share for the period of Jan. 1 to March 31

* Declares dividend to be paid on May 25 to shareholders of record on March 31

* Says total distribution amount of 26,690 million won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qzcl21

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)