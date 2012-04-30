UPDATE 1-Hanover Insurance beats estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $1.01 vs est $0.98

April 30 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Hanover Insurance Group Inc posted a quarterly profit above Wall Street estimates for the third time on the trot, helped by lower catastrophe losses and firming insurance rates.

Catastrophe losses fell to $40.6 million for the first quarter from $49.7 million in the year-ago period, which witnessed severe winter weather in the United States and devastating earthquakes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The 160-year-old insurer, which insured U.S. ships carrying cargo across the Atlantic during the World War I, posted a profit of $49.7 million, or $1.09 per share, up from $29.3 million, or 64 cents per share, last year.

Segment income, which excludes certain investment gains and losses, was $46 million, or $1.01 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third straight quarter, Chaucer made a strong contribution to Hanover’s earnings, delivering pre-tax segment income of $25 million.

Hanover had acquired Lloyd’s of London insurer Chaucer in April last year for 292 million pounds ($474 million).

Net premiums written rose 36 percent to $1.02 billion.

The company, which provided auto insurance to legendary baseball player Babe Ruth, earned $68.8 million from its investments, compared to $60.4 million, last year.

The company’s shares, which have risen about 16 percent this year, closed at $40.36 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.