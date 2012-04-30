FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hanover Insurance beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hanover Insurance beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $1.01 vs est $0.98

* Net premiums written $1.02 billion, up 36 pct

* Net investment income $68.8 mln vs $60.4 mln year ago

April 30 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Hanover Insurance Group Inc posted a quarterly profit above Wall Street estimates for the third time on the trot, helped by lower catastrophe losses and firming insurance rates.

Catastrophe losses fell to $40.6 million for the first quarter from $49.7 million in the year-ago period, which witnessed severe winter weather in the United States and devastating earthquakes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The 160-year-old insurer, which insured U.S. ships carrying cargo across the Atlantic during the World War I, posted a profit of $49.7 million, or $1.09 per share, up from $29.3 million, or 64 cents per share, last year.

Segment income, which excludes certain investment gains and losses, was $46 million, or $1.01 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third straight quarter, Chaucer made a strong contribution to Hanover’s earnings, delivering pre-tax segment income of $25 million.

Hanover had acquired Lloyd’s of London insurer Chaucer in April last year for 292 million pounds ($474 million).

Net premiums written rose 36 percent to $1.02 billion.

The company, which provided auto insurance to legendary baseball player Babe Ruth, earned $68.8 million from its investments, compared to $60.4 million, last year.

The company’s shares, which have risen about 16 percent this year, closed at $40.36 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.