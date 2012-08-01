FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Hanover beats on lower catastrophe losses
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

Insurer Hanover beats on lower catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 segment income/shr $0.22 vs est $0.19

* Q2 net premiums written $1.2 bln, up 47 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Hanover Insurance Group Inc posted a quarterly profit above Wall Street estimates for the fourth straight time on lower catastrophe losses and higher premiums.

The 160-year old company, which insured U.S. ships carrying cargo across the Atlantic during the World War I, earned $20.8 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $32.2 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Segment income, which excludes certain investment gains and losses, was $22 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums written jumped 47 percent to $1.2 billion.

Catastrophe losses fell to $74.1 million for the second quarter from $156.7 million in the year ago period, which witnessed severe spring storms in the United States and a devastating earthquake in New Zealand.

Chaucer made a strong contribution to earnings, delivering pre-tax segment income of $88 million.

Hanover completed the acquisition of Lloyd’s of London insurer Chaucer in July last year after agreeing to buy it for 292 million pounds ($474 million) in April.

The company, which provided auto insurance to legendary baseball player Babe Ruth, earned $68.5 million from its investments, compared to $61 million, a year earlier.

Hanover’s shares, which have fallen more than 10 percent in the last month, closed at $34.47 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.