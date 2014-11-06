FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hansa Group says purchase agreement signed for assets of Hansa Group and its units
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hansa Group says purchase agreement signed for assets of Hansa Group and its units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hansa Group AG :

* Said on Wednesday, that at weekend, Management Board signed purchase agreement for assets of HANSA GROUP AG as well as its subsidiaries LUHNS GmbH, WASCHMITTELWERK GENTHIN GmbH and Chemische Fabrik WIBARCO GmbH

* Said following structured bidding process during insolvency proceedings under self-administration opened on Oct. 1, creditors’ committee had agreed to sell to Gemini Holding, which has its registered office in Pfäffikon, Switzerland

* Said parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

* Said purchase agreement will become definitive once the meeting of creditors approves the sale on Nov. 13

* Said according to current status of insolvency proceedings, shareholders will not benefit from any of proceeds of sale realized in the distribution process

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.