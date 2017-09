Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Last patient enrolled in the phase II study with IdeS

* Primary study objective is to investigate IdeS safety, tolerability and efficacy of anti-HLA antibodies in sensitized patients awaiting kidney transplantation

* Preliminary study data is expected to be published by the end of January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)