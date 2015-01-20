FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hansa Medical announces successful phase 2 study of IdeS
#Healthcare
January 20, 2015

BRIEF-Hansa Medical announces successful phase 2 study of IdeS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Successful phase 2 study of IdeS in highly sensitized dialysis patients awaiting kidney transplantation

* IdeS was considered safe and well tolerated in HLA sensitized dialysis patients awaiting kidney transplantation

* Study shows that IdeS has capacity to make sensitized patients eligible for transplantation by decreasing HLA antibodies to acceptable levels

* IdeS increased probability of compatible transplantation by reducing percentage panel reactivity to low levels in all patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

