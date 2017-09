Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Takes up a 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.42 million) loan from principal shareholder Nexttobe AB

* Says loan provider is allowed to demand repayment at end of 2015

* Says interest rate of loan follows conditions on market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2735 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)