KKR-backed venture acquires Commerzbank ships for $254.5 million

July 23 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP’s Embarcadero Maritime unit will pay $254.5 million to buy 18 dry bulk and container ships from Commerzbank AG’s Hanseatic Ship Asset Management GmbH, the companies said on Thursday.

U.S. private equity firm KKR and London-based independent ship operator Borealis Maritime formed the Embarcadero Maritime joint venture in 2013 to invest in distressed shipping assets as several fleets struggled with overcapacity.

The acquisition increases Borealis’ fleet to 61 vessels, carrying containers, chemicals, and liquefied petroleum gas. To date, the joint venture has deployed more than $600 million to acquire assets.

This acquisition includes 13 mid-size container vessels and 5 mid-size dry bulk vessels which Commerzbank took over from borrowers who defaulted on their loans. In 2014, KKR and Borealis acquired nine feeder container vessels from Commerzbank.

The acquisition will be funded by several sources, including KKR’s Special Situations Fund II. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)