March 11 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings PLC : * Epra nav per share increased by 9% to 91P (31 December 2012: 83P) * Full year dividend increased by 7% to 4.8P per share (2012: 4.5P per share) * Annualised rent roll from total portfolio up 59% to £134.9 million (2012:

£84.7 million) * Source text