Industrial landlord Hansteen announces special dividend

March 9 (Reuters) - Industrial landlord Hansteen Holdings Plc said it would pay a special dividend of 3 pence per share, as it turned a profit on the disposal of properties in a strong investment market.

The company, which invests in the UK and continental Europe, also raised its full-year dividend by 4.2 percent to 5 pence per share, after posting a 12.1 percent rise in net asset value.

EPRA net asset value, a key metric for developers, rose to 102 pence in the year ended Dec. 31, from 91 pence a year earlier.

EPRA NAVs are calculated as per European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) guidelines.