LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings - disposes of £62 million multi-let industrial portfolio Hansteen Holdings - has sold a portfolio from the Ashtenne Industrial Fund, in which it has a 36.7 pct interest, for a total of £62 million to Rockspring Hanover Property Unit Trust, reflecting a net initial yield of 7.5%.