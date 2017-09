SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - S.Korea’s Hanwha Corp said on Wednesday it is selling 200 billion won ($173.00 million) worth of shares in insurer affiliate Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd to its unlisted construction affiliate.

Hanwha, a de facto holding company of chemical-to-defense Hanwha Group, will own a remaining 18.2 percent stake in South Korea’s second-largest life insurer.