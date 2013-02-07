FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hanwha Life says mulling ING's S.Korean unit buy
February 7, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Hanwha Life says mulling ING's S.Korean unit buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd , South Korea’s No. 2 insurer by asset, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it was reviewing the feasibility of buying ING Groep NV’s South Korean insurance unit.

The sale of the South Korean unit is part of ING’s wider Asia divestment programme to repay a 10 billion euro state bailout received during the global financial crisis.

In December, KB Financial Group Inc decided against buying the unit after negotiating the prospective price down to roughly $2.1 billion.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
