S.Korea picks UBS and Woori to advise Hanwha Life stake sale-source

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The South Korean government chose UBS and Woori Investment & Securities as preferred bidders to advise a possible sale of an up to $1.5 billion stake in Hanwha Life Insurance Co, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

At least some of the 24.8 percent government stake held by the state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp could be put up for sale, but the timing and method of the sale has not yet been decided, the source said.

Hanwha Life changed its name from Korea Life this month. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)