FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hanwha SolarOne signs two-year contract to push Italy sales
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Hanwha SolarOne signs two-year contract to push Italy sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd sold 47 megawatts of its solar panels to Assoimprese, a network of solar system installers in Italy, as part of a two-year contract to expand the company’s sales in its fifth-largest market.

Italy, the world’s second-biggest solar market after Germany, is considering lifting an annual cap for incentives for solar power production to 759 million euros ($954.37 million)from a previous 500 million euros.

Hanwha SolarOne, a unit of Korea’s explosives-to-financial services conglomerate Hanwha Group, expects to extend the contract with Assoimprese.

“For us the cooperation results in wider access to the Italian market in residential as well as commercial segments,” Andreas Liebheit, Managing Director Hanwha SolarOne said in a statement.

Italy contributed to 5.6 percent of the company’s net sales of $1.01 billion last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.