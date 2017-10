May 30 (Reuters) - China-based Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd’s quarterly loss narrowed as its shipments rose sharply and panel prices improved.

Net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $36.4 million, or 43 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $48.2 million, or 57 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 40 percent to $179.2 million.