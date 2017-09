March 13 (Reuters) - China-based Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd posted a much smaller fourth-quarter loss as solar panel shipments rose sharply and prices improved.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $3.6 million, or 4 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $107.6 million, or $1.27 per ADS, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 60 percent to $213.9 million.