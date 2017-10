Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese photovoltaic cell maker Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd’s quarterly loss nearly doubled amid a slump in prices, which shows no signs of relenting.

Net loss attributable to shareholders grew to $51.3 million, or 61 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $27.9 million, or 33 cents per ADS.

Revenue fell 33 percent to $153.7 million.