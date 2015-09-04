FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hapag-Lloyd adds IPO advisors, timing of deal in doubt - sources
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2015 / 12:44 PM / in 2 years

Hapag-Lloyd adds IPO advisors, timing of deal in doubt - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd has taken further steps in preparation of a stock market listing and has mandated more banks for the move, but it remains undecided on the timing of the deal, people familiar with the situation said.

Credit Suisse, Citi and HSBC have been asked to help organise the initial public offering, alongside global coordinators Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Berenberg, the people said. Three further banks including MM Warburg are acting in further roles, one of the people said.

Hapag-Lloyd and the banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Additional reporting by Freya Berry and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.