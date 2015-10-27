FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hapag-Lloyd considers lowering offer price for IPO - sources
#New Issues News
October 27, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Hapag-Lloyd considers lowering offer price for IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd is considering lowering the offer price of its planned share sale, two people familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Several investors pulled their offers for Hapag-Lloyd shares following peer Maersk’s profit warning last week and the company will now try to get them back, the people added.

Hapag-Lloyd has extended the offer period for its initial public offering (IPO) by a week to Nov. 3, with the market debut now likely to take place Nov. 6, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

