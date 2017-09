FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd widened its first-quarter operating loss to 63.2 million euros ($86.93 million)from 53.2 million as revenues declined, hit by a weak U.S. dollar and low freight rates.

Hapag-Lloyd said on Tuesday its net loss for the quarter increased to 119.1 million euros from 93.6 million while revenues reached 1.55 billion from 1.65 billion.