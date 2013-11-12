FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hapag-Lloyd Q3 operating profit falls on weak demand
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Hapag-Lloyd Q3 operating profit falls on weak demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd saw a drop in third-quarter profit as adverse exchange rates and weak demand weighed on revenues.

Hapag-Lloyd said on Tuesday earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 15 percent to 61.2 million euros ($82 million), on a 5 percent decline in revenues to 1.66 billion.

“The freight rate developments in the third quarter, the peak season for the liner shipping industry, were very disappointing,” Chief Executive Michael Behrendt said in a statement.

Container shipping companies are grappling with overcapacity in a faltering global economy.

Hapag-Lloyd’s average freight rate in the third quarter stood at $1,476 per standard container (TEU), well below the $1,647 in the same period last year, the company said.

The weak dollar had a negative impact on revenues, it added.

Singaporean rival Neptune Orient Lines Ltd said last month its net profit in the third quarter fell 60 percent from a year earlier to $20 million, while its revenue dropped to the lowest in nearly four years on lower freight rates and volume.

Maersk Line, which is due to report quarterly results on Nov. 13, is forecast to publish a 2.7 percent decline in operating profit to 532 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.7459 euros Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.