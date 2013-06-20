FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arison sells Bank Hapoalim shares for $69 mln
#Financials
June 20, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

Arison sells Bank Hapoalim shares for $69 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - Shari Arison, the controlling shareholder of Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, sold 250 million shekels ($69 million) worth of Hapoalim shares, the bank said on Thursday.

Arison owns 20.3 percent of Hapoalim through Arison Holdings and another 2.4 percent through Salt of the Earth Ltd.

Hapoalim said Salt, in a deal outside of the market, sold 14.6 million shares of the bank at 17.1 shekels a share - a discount to Wednesday’s closing price of 17.39 shekels. Salt had owned 31.75 million shares.

Hapoalim’s shares were down 1.7 percent at 17.09 shekels in late morning trade in Tel Aviv.

Some 65 percent of Hapoalim’s shares are publicly traded.

$1 = 3.62 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

