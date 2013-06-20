FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Hapoalim names former capital markets supervisor as CFO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2013 / 7:48 AM / in 4 years

Bank Hapoalim names former capital markets supervisor as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, said its board nominated Yadin Antebi as its new chief financial officer.

If approved by the Bank of Israel, the country’s banking regulator, Antebi would replace Raz Oz, who said he would step down after five years as CFO to pursue other opportunities.

The bank did not give further details.

Antebi most recently has been chief executive of the DS Investment House. From 2005-2009, he was head of the capital market, insurance, and savings and supervisor of insurance at the Ministry of Finance where he was responsible for regulating and supervising institutional entities in Israel and led extensive reforms in the long-term savings market and in the insurance market. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.