FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Hapoalim to distribute dividend of 92.2 million shekels
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2013 / 6:03 AM / in 4 years

Bank Hapoalim to distribute dividend of 92.2 million shekels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s biggest bank, said on Thursday it received approval from the banking regulator to reinstate a cash dividend on a quarterly basis.

The bank will distribute its first quarterly dividend in the amount of 92.2 million shekels ($25.5 million), or 0.07 shekel a share, equal to 15 percent of net profit.

The bank also said its board decided on a policy of distributing up to 30 percent of its net operating profit. This policy will be in effect until the bank reaches the capital targets set by the banking regulator.

$1 = 3.615 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.