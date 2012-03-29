UPDATE 1-Bank Hapoalim Q4 net profit down 6 percent

* Q4 net profit 672 mln shekels, vs 428 mln forecast

* Net financing income slips, credit charges rise (Adds details)

TEL AVIV, March 29 (Reuters) - Hapoalim, one of Israel’s two largest banks, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit, due to lower financing income and a jump in credit loss provisions.

Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank in terms of market value and outstanding credit, posted fourth-quarter net profit of 672 million shekels ($181 million), compared with a forecast for 428 million in a Reuters poll.

Credit loss charges rose to 363 million shekels from an unusually low 100 million in the 2010 period, while financing income before the credit loss provision dipped to 2.09 billion from 2.13 billion. Analysts had expected credit loss charges of 426 million shekels.

Hapoalim said its core tier I capital to risk assets ratio edged down to 7.9 percent in 2011 from 8.0 percent in 2010. Its return on equity fell to 11.9 percent from 13.5 percent. ($1 = 3.71 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Writing by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)