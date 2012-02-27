FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Hapoalim's Isracard Q4 profit down, revenue up
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

Bank Hapoalim's Isracard Q4 profit down, revenue up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel’s largest credit card company, reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly net profit because the year-earlier period was boosted by an accounting adjustment.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 57 million shekels ($15 million), on revenue up 5 percent to 437 million, Isracard said on Monday.

Net profit in the 2010 quarter was boosted by 12 million shekels from an accounting adjustment related to its awards programme for credit card holders.

Chairwoman, Irit Izakson said the company was diversifying its income by focusing on non-banking credit as an important growth engine.

The number of its cards in circulation grew 6 percent in 2011 to 3.41 million.

Hapoalim, Israel’s largest commercial lender, was scheduled to report financial results in late March. ($1 = 3.80 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.