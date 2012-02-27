Bank Hapoalim's Isracard Q4 profit down, revenue up

TEL AVIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel’s largest credit card company, reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly net profit because the year-earlier period was boosted by an accounting adjustment.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 57 million shekels ($15 million), on revenue up 5 percent to 437 million, Isracard said on Monday.

Net profit in the 2010 quarter was boosted by 12 million shekels from an accounting adjustment related to its awards programme for credit card holders.

Chairwoman, Irit Izakson said the company was diversifying its income by focusing on non-banking credit as an important growth engine.

The number of its cards in circulation grew 6 percent in 2011 to 3.41 million.

Hapoalim, Israel’s largest commercial lender, was scheduled to report financial results in late March. ($1 = 3.80 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)