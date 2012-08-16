FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Hapoalim's Isracard Q2 profit up 24 pct
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Bank Hapoalim's Isracard Q2 profit up 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel’s largest credit card company, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit but cautioned that a slowing economy could hit revenues in the second half of the year.

“The second quarter was characterised by a decline in the economic growth, which has also led to a decline in the pace of consumer spending,” chairwoman Irit Izakson said on Thursday. “Continuation of this decline might affect the group’s revenue for the rest of 2012.”

Isracard’s second-quarter net profit rose to 68 million shekels ($17 million), on revenue up 2 percent, to 442 million shekels.

It said the number of cards in circulation rose 7 percent to 3.51 million.

Hapoalim, Israel’s largest commercial lender, was scheduled to report financial results in late August.

Including a gain from the sales in shares of Mastercard , in the first half of 2012 Isracard recorded net profit of 143 million shekels, up from 103 million in the year-earlier period.

