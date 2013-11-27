UPDATE 1-Hapoalim raises loan loss provisions as Israeli economy slows

* Q3 net profit 653 mln shekels vs 657 mln forecast

* Credit loss provision 375 mln shekels vs 297 mln forecast (Adds detail, analyst comments, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim said it was taking a cautious approach to a slowing Israeli economy, setting aside more money than expected to cover potential loan losses as it reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter earnings.

Israel’s economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.2 percent in the quarter, below expectations as exports tumbled. Growth is projected at 3.4 percent for a second straight year in 2013 and at 3 to 3.4 percent in 2014.

Hapoalim, like rival Leumi, has reduced its exposure to large corporate debtors and increased lending to households and small businesses that are seen as less risky clients. Demand for credit from large corporations has been slowing, while retail demand for products such as mortgages is growing.

About 50 percent of Hapoalim’s loan portfolio is to households, small businesses and private banking, with big companies accounting for 36 percent and medium-sized businesses 12 percent.

The bank posted quarterly net profit of 653 million shekels ($184.5 million) on Wednesday, up from 625 million a year earlier and just missing the consensus forecast of 657 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income edged up to 2.117 billion shekels from 2.115 billion despite declining interest rates. It raised credit loss provisions to 375 million shekels from 286 million.

Analysts had forecast net financing income of 2.049 billion shekels and credit loss provisions of 297 million.

Hapoalim said the rise in provisions “reflects a cautious approach towards the current state of the Israeli economy”.

Operating expenses fell, partly due to a decrease in headcount as the bank decided not to replace departing employees. Data on the number of workers who have left will be issued with fourth-quarter results.

Terence Klingman, an analyst at the Psagot brokerage, raised his share price target following the report to 21.2 shekels from 19. Since this is only 9 percent above the market price, he cut his rating to “hold” from “buy.” Hapoalim shares were down 0.2 percent at 19.33 shekels in afternoon trade.

Hapoalim’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets rose to 9.3 percent from 8.9 percent at the end of 2012.

In Basel III terms the ratio is about 9 percent, in compliance with the banking regulator’s requirement for banks to hold by 2015 as part of the global drive to strengthen the industry and prevent a repeat of the 2008 crisis.

The bank declared a quarterly dividend of 92 million shekels, unchanged from the second quarter, having pledged in July to reinstate regular quarterly payments.

Rival Leumi will report results on Thursday. The third largest lender, Israel Discount Bank, has posted a 25 percent rise in third-quarter profit to 276 million shekels as lower expenses for credit losses offset a decline in financing income. ($1 = 3.54 shekels) (Editing by Steven Scheer and Tom Pfeiffer)