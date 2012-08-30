UPDATE 1-Bank Hapoalim net profit falls on slowing economy

* Q2 net profit 607 mln shekels vs 613 mln forecast

* Interest income slips, credit loss charges rise (Adds details, background)

TEL AVIV, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel’s two largest banks, reported a 15 percent fall in quarterly net profit due to a rise in credit loss provisions and a decline in interest income as economic growth slows.

Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank in terms of market value and outstanding credit, posted on Thursday second-quarter net profit of 607 million shekels ($151 million), down from 712 million a year earlier and slightly below the 613 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Provision for credit loss charges rose to 344 million shekels from 327 million, while net interest income fell to 2.04 billion shekels from 2.09 billion. Analysts had expected credit loss charges of 357 million shekels.

Hapoalim said its core tier 1 capital ratio rose to 8.3 percent from 7.9 percent at the end of 2011.