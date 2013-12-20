FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Harbin Hank to file for $1 billion Hong Kong IPO -IFR
December 20, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

China's Harbin Hank to file for $1 billion Hong Kong IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China’s Harbin Bank plans to file a listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange early next month, IFR reported on Friday, seeking an IPO of around $1 billion in the first half of next year.

Harbin Bank would join a host of other Chinese lenders raising money through Hong Kong IPOs, as they replenish capital and prepare for pressure on their lending books.

Harbin Bank is in the process of choosing underwriters for the offering, reported IFR, a ThomsonReuters publication.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Written by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Matt Driskill

