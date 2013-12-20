China's Harbin Hank to file for $1 billion Hong Kong IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China’s Harbin Bank plans to file a listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange early next month, IFR reported on Friday, seeking an IPO of around $1 billion in the first half of next year.

Harbin Bank would join a host of other Chinese lenders raising money through Hong Kong IPOs, as they replenish capital and prepare for pressure on their lending books.

Harbin Bank is in the process of choosing underwriters for the offering, reported IFR, a ThomsonReuters publication.