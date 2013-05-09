FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harbinger, Falcone agree in principle to settle with SEC
May 9, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Harbinger, Falcone agree in principle to settle with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - * Harbinger capital, hedge fund manager philip falcone have reached agreement

in principle to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe -- SEC

filing * Settlement intended to resolve two civil actions previously filed in federal

court against Harbinger, falcone -- SEC filing * Falcone agree to settle without admitting or denying SEC allegations -- SEC

filing * Says settlement requires Harbinger Capital falcone, other Harbinger entities

to pay about $18 million in civil penalties, disgorgement, interest -- SEC

filing * Says settlement bars falcone for 2 years from associating with broker-dealers

and investment advisers, but lets him during that period remain associated

with Harbinger Capital * Agreement in principle is subject to approval by court and by SEC

commissioners -- SEC filing

