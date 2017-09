BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri Q2 EBITDA up to DKK 32.4 mln

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Harboes Bryggeri A/S

* Q2 EBITDA 32.4 million Danish crowns ($5.43 million) versus 30.5 million crowns

* Q2 net sales 341.8 million crowns versus 358.5 million crowns

* Q2 pre-tax profit 9.1 million crowns versus 6.6 million crowns

* Updates 2014/2015 outlook

* Sees 2014/2015 EBITDA at 115 million-125 million crowns

* Sees 2014/2015 pre-tax profit of about 25 million - 35 million crowns

* Previously expected 2014/2015 EBITDA of 105 million - 115 million crowns and pretax profit of 20 million - 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 5.9717 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)