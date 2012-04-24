FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HarbourVest hires ex-JPM banker to head new Beijing office
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 24, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 5 years ago

HarbourVest hires ex-JPM banker to head new Beijing office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm HarbourVest Partners said on Tuesday it has hired ex-J.P. Morgan banker Sally Shan as a managing director to head its new office in Beijing.

Shan was a managing director and head of Asia technology investment banking at J.P. Morgan Securities Asia Pacific for the past six years. She has a background in technology, equities and M&A deal execution, and private equity through J.P. and earlier roles at Lehman Brothers in the United States and Asia Strategic Investment Corp in the Chinese capital.

HarbourVest, an investor in Asia for two decades with offices in Hong Kong and Tokyo, has committed more than $2.4 billion to private equity fund managers in the region, and through secondary transactions and direct co-investments.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.