FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HarbourVest Partners to buy Conversus's investment portfolio
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 6:12 PM / 5 years ago

HarbourVest Partners to buy Conversus's investment portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Deal for $1.4 bln

* Conversus to wind up after the deal

July 2 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm HarbourVest Partners LLC said funds managed by it will buy Conversus Capital LP’s investment portfolio for $1.4 billion.

Guernsey, Channel Islands-based Conversus, a publicly traded portfolio of third-party private equity funds, said it will appoint a liquidator to wind up its operations after the closing of the deal.

HarbourVest said the funds, along with HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE), will buy the entities that hold Conversus’ private equity fund interests and direct co-investments.

HVPE, whose direct commitment to the deal will be about 9 percent, will use its existing $500 million credit facility to fund the deal, HarbourVest Partners said.

Up to 49.9 percent of Conversus unit holders can choose to continue their investment in the acquired portfolio by getting interests in HarbourVest Structured Solutions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.